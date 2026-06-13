Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select Finley Butler with the 29th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The 6'5 216lbs London, Ontario native winger was a standout on the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA program this season appearinging in 30 games, registering 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists). He added another 7 points in 6 games through the 2026 OHL Cup Showcase

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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