Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm are proud to select Finley Butler with the 29th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.
The 6'5 216lbs London, Ontario native winger was a standout on the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA program this season appearinging in 30 games, registering 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists). He added another 7 points in 6 games through the 2026 OHL Cup Showcase
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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
- 67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- 67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts
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