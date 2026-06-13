Storm Select Chace Minard 168th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select Chace Minard with the 168th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The 6'1 winger of the Grey-Bruce Highlanders U16 AAA played 29 games this season, registering 9 goals and 15 assists for 24 points.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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