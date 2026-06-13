67's Select Goaltender Connor Reed with the 279th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 279th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's selected Connor Reed of the Buffalo Jr. Sabres 16U AAA.

The Lancaster, New York, native posted a .930 save percentage and a 1.35 goals-against average in 37 games for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres 16U AAA.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.