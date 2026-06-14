OHL Completes 2026 Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







KINGSTON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today concluded the 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore for North American players born predominantly in 2010.

The annual Priority Selection returned to an in-person format for the first time since the year 2000, with Slush Puppie Place in Kingston providing the backdrop for one of the biggest days on the OHL calendar. The Priority Selection was held over two days, with Round 1 on Friday night before Rounds 2-15 were carried-out on Saturday. The event was produced and broadcast by YourTV, airing on networks across Ontario as well as online on FloHockey and the OHL's social media channels.

A total of 301 players were selected in the 15-round process from 88 different programs. The selected players included 171 forwards, 95 defencemen, and 35 goaltenders. A total of 289 of the players chosen were 2010-born athletes, while eight were born in 2009 and four were born in 2008.

The Oshawa Generals made the first overall pick after winning the 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery, selecting 2010-born forward Kane Cloutier of the Vaughan Kings to open the proceedings.

"Congratulations to the 301 players selected in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "I want to thank the City of Kingston, Tourism Kingston, and the Kingston Frontenacs for being such tremendous hosts. Kingston welcomed our clubs, staff, scouts, fans, partners and our prospects with first-class hospitality and a genuine passion for the game, and that spirit was felt throughout the event. Bringing the entire OHL community together to celebrate the next generation of talented young players is one of the most rewarding days on our calendar, and the people of Kingston helped make it a memorable one. We are grateful for their partnership and making this return to an in-person format so tremendously successful."

The Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) led the way with 84 selections. The Vaughan Kings and Toronto Marlboros topped the event list with 12 players each, followed by the Toronto Jr. Canadiens and Don Mills Flyers with 10 apiece, while the Mississauga Senators and Markham Majors each had eight. The Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) followed with 57 selections, led by the Quinte Red Devils with seven, with the Credit River Capitals, Niagara North Stars, and York-Simcoe Express each adding six. The Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario (ALLIANCE) had 32 players selected, led by the London Jr. Knights with 10, followed by the Huron-Perth Lakers with eight and the Brantford 99ers with six. Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO) saw 19 players chosen, led by the Eastern Ontario Wild with six and the Ottawa Valley Titans with five. The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) had four players selected, led by the Sudbury U16 Wolves with three.

An additional 21 players were selected from Hockey Canada accredited sports schools, led by Upper Canada College with nine and Hill Academy with eight, while two prospects were chosen from Ontario-based junior teams. One player spent last season with a Canadian out-of-province AAA program.

A total of 81 players were chosen from American-based teams, equalling last year's event record. Detroit Little Caesars led the way with 11 selections. Detroit HoneyBaked followed with seven, while Shattuck-St. Mary's Prep had seven and the Woodbridge Wolfpack had six.

Special thanks goes out to Rinknet for their continued technical support in facilitating the OHL Priority Selection with through software, in addition to Powerplay Event Production Professionals for their expertise in making this year's return to an in-venue production such a big success.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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