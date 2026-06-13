67's Select Forward Isaac Charbonneau with the 259th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 259th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Isaac Charbonneau of the Eastern Ontario Wild U16 AAA.

The Cornwall, Ontario native, had 23 points across 31 games with the Eastern Ontario Wild U16 AAA. At the OHL Cup, he had four points across four games.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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