Steelheads wrap up the draft adding fourteen more players on day two

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







KINGSTON, ON - The second day of the OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore got underway on Saturday with rounds four through fifteen. The Steelheads called on 13 new players added to the 2026 Draft Class.

With the 28th overall pick in the 2nd round, the Steelheads started their day selecting Arjun Nanubhai. The 5'10", 163 lb centreman put up 47 points (22G, 25A) in 32 games with the U16 Mississauga Senators.

Nanubhai spoke of his excitement of getting drafted to the hockey club. "It's an honour to go to the Steelheads. I'm ready to get to work. It's been a goal of mine since I was a kid and it's special to celebrate this with my family."

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented on the Steelheads first selection on day two. "Arjun plays the game fast with skill. One of the quickest players in this draft class. He can score and he can find his teammates with great passes. He's going to look real good in a Steelheads jersey. Welcome to Arjun and his Family."

The Steelheads next pick came shortly after, as the Trout selected Jay Nimchonok 34th overall in the 2nd round. The 6'2", 201 lb defenseman put up 34 points (9G, 25A) in 66 games with U16 Upper Canada College.

Nimchonok shared his thoughts on joining the Steelheads. "From late nights, to early mornings, getting drafted to the OHL has been a dream of mine since before I can remember. I have made so many memories and friends along the way and I am so grateful for the continuous support. The fun begins now, the future is blue."

Former Steelheads captain and current player development coach, Liam Ham commented on the pick. "We're excited to welcome Jay into the Steelheads organization. Jay brings extreme competitiveness and an unmatched work ethic to the rink every day. We're excited to work with Jay and assist in his development to reach his full potential."

The Steelheads third round pick was their first goalie selection in 2026 taking Neilan Johnson at 51st overall. The 6'3", 181 lb goaltender appeared in 26 games for Hotchkiss in USHS-Prep, posting a 0.944 SV% and a 1.63 GAA.

Director of Goaltending, David Shantz, had this to say about Neilan, "Neilan is a big, athletic goalie who has the ability to be a difference maker for our organization. His maturity and leadership, coupled with his existing technical foundation will serve him well as he transitions to the OHL. As an organization we are excited to have Neilan as part of our team."

The Steelheads held 10 picks in remaining rounds (5-15) where they capped off the draft with:

John Montanino - Defense - Little Caesars 15U AAA (84th)

15 points (5G, 10A) in 15 games

Ryan Teuscher - Forward - Fox Motors 15U AAA (118th)

36 points (25G, 11A) in 20 games

Robert Knight - Forward - Mississauga Senators U16 AAA (128th)

29 points (10G, 19A) in 31 games

Michael Warner - Forward - Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA (164th)

19 points (11G, 8A) in 25 games

Lucas Enwright - Forward - London Jr. Knights U16 AAA (184th)

41 points (16G, 25A) in 30 games

Gabriel Barakat - Forward - The Hill Academy U16 AAA (200th)

59 points (19G, 40A) in 60 games

Kennedy Keung - Goalie - North York Rangers U16 AAA (224th)

No statistics available

Everest McClellan - Forward - York Simcoe Express U16 AAA (244th)

37 points (21G, 16A) in 34 games

Lee Russom - Forward - Team Maryland 15's (255th)

48 points (23G, 25A) in 39 games

Noah Daba - Defense - Mississauga Reps U16 AAA (266th)

18 points (2G, 16A) in 51 games

Harrison Smith - Defense - Halton Hurricanes U16 AAA (295th)

15 points (2G, 13A) in 33 games

Following a productive weekend at the OHL Priority Selection, General Manager James Richmond was extremely positive, "We're excited to welcome the newest members of the Brampton Steelheads organization. I'd like to thank our entire scouting staff for their dedication and countless hours of work throughout the season. Led by Mike Doyle and Rob Toffoli, our staff was extremely well prepared heading into the draft and executed our plan effectively. We believe this group has the potential to make a significant impact on our organization in the years ahead. Not only did we add talent at key positions, but we also strengthened the overall depth of our prospect pool and continued building for the future."

Steelheads Draft Notes

The Steelheads secured two players ranked in the top four of the Consensus Ontario Top-100 rankings (Tanner Adams and Arjun Nanubhai).

Over the two days of the draft, the Steelheads selected 9 forwards, 4 defencemen, and 2 goaltenders.

Round by Round Selections:

Selection Name Position Team

Round 1 - 3rd Tanner Adams C The Hill Academy

Round 2 - 28th Arjun Nanubhai C Mississauga Senators U16

Round 2 - 34th Jay Nimchonok RD Upper Canada College

Round 3 - 51st Neilan Johnson G Hotchkiss School Bearcats

Round 5 - 84th John Montanino LD Little Caesars 15U

Round 6 - 118th Ryan Teuscher C Fox Motors HC 15's

Round 7 - 128th Robert Knight RW Mississauga Senators U16

Round 9 - 164th Michael Warner C Toronto Marlboros U16

Round 10 - 184th Lucas Enwright RW London Knights U16

Round 10 - 200th Gabriel Barakat C The Hill Academy

Round 12 - 224th Kennedy Keung G North York Rangers U16

Round 13 - 244th Everest McClellan RW York-Simcoe Express U16

Round 13 - 255th Lee Russom RW Team Maryland 15's

Round 14 - 266th Noah Daba LD Mississauga Reps U16

Round 15 - 295th Harrison Smith RD Halton Hurricanes U16







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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