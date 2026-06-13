Steelheads wrap up the draft adding fourteen more players on day two
Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
KINGSTON, ON - The second day of the OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore got underway on Saturday with rounds four through fifteen. The Steelheads called on 13 new players added to the 2026 Draft Class.
With the 28th overall pick in the 2nd round, the Steelheads started their day selecting Arjun Nanubhai. The 5'10", 163 lb centreman put up 47 points (22G, 25A) in 32 games with the U16 Mississauga Senators.
Nanubhai spoke of his excitement of getting drafted to the hockey club. "It's an honour to go to the Steelheads. I'm ready to get to work. It's been a goal of mine since I was a kid and it's special to celebrate this with my family."
Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond commented on the Steelheads first selection on day two. "Arjun plays the game fast with skill. One of the quickest players in this draft class. He can score and he can find his teammates with great passes. He's going to look real good in a Steelheads jersey. Welcome to Arjun and his Family."
The Steelheads next pick came shortly after, as the Trout selected Jay Nimchonok 34th overall in the 2nd round. The 6'2", 201 lb defenseman put up 34 points (9G, 25A) in 66 games with U16 Upper Canada College.
Nimchonok shared his thoughts on joining the Steelheads. "From late nights, to early mornings, getting drafted to the OHL has been a dream of mine since before I can remember. I have made so many memories and friends along the way and I am so grateful for the continuous support. The fun begins now, the future is blue."
Former Steelheads captain and current player development coach, Liam Ham commented on the pick. "We're excited to welcome Jay into the Steelheads organization. Jay brings extreme competitiveness and an unmatched work ethic to the rink every day. We're excited to work with Jay and assist in his development to reach his full potential."
The Steelheads third round pick was their first goalie selection in 2026 taking Neilan Johnson at 51st overall. The 6'3", 181 lb goaltender appeared in 26 games for Hotchkiss in USHS-Prep, posting a 0.944 SV% and a 1.63 GAA.
Director of Goaltending, David Shantz, had this to say about Neilan, "Neilan is a big, athletic goalie who has the ability to be a difference maker for our organization. His maturity and leadership, coupled with his existing technical foundation will serve him well as he transitions to the OHL. As an organization we are excited to have Neilan as part of our team."
The Steelheads held 10 picks in remaining rounds (5-15) where they capped off the draft with:
John Montanino - Defense - Little Caesars 15U AAA (84th)
15 points (5G, 10A) in 15 games
Ryan Teuscher - Forward - Fox Motors 15U AAA (118th)
36 points (25G, 11A) in 20 games
Robert Knight - Forward - Mississauga Senators U16 AAA (128th)
29 points (10G, 19A) in 31 games
Michael Warner - Forward - Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA (164th)
19 points (11G, 8A) in 25 games
Lucas Enwright - Forward - London Jr. Knights U16 AAA (184th)
41 points (16G, 25A) in 30 games
Gabriel Barakat - Forward - The Hill Academy U16 AAA (200th)
59 points (19G, 40A) in 60 games
Kennedy Keung - Goalie - North York Rangers U16 AAA (224th)
No statistics available
Everest McClellan - Forward - York Simcoe Express U16 AAA (244th)
37 points (21G, 16A) in 34 games
Lee Russom - Forward - Team Maryland 15's (255th)
48 points (23G, 25A) in 39 games
Noah Daba - Defense - Mississauga Reps U16 AAA (266th)
18 points (2G, 16A) in 51 games
Harrison Smith - Defense - Halton Hurricanes U16 AAA (295th)
15 points (2G, 13A) in 33 games
Following a productive weekend at the OHL Priority Selection, General Manager James Richmond was extremely positive, "We're excited to welcome the newest members of the Brampton Steelheads organization. I'd like to thank our entire scouting staff for their dedication and countless hours of work throughout the season. Led by Mike Doyle and Rob Toffoli, our staff was extremely well prepared heading into the draft and executed our plan effectively. We believe this group has the potential to make a significant impact on our organization in the years ahead. Not only did we add talent at key positions, but we also strengthened the overall depth of our prospect pool and continued building for the future."
Steelheads Draft Notes
The Steelheads secured two players ranked in the top four of the Consensus Ontario Top-100 rankings (Tanner Adams and Arjun Nanubhai).
Over the two days of the draft, the Steelheads selected 9 forwards, 4 defencemen, and 2 goaltenders.
Round by Round Selections:
Selection Name Position Team
Round 1 - 3rd Tanner Adams C The Hill Academy
Round 2 - 28th Arjun Nanubhai C Mississauga Senators U16
Round 2 - 34th Jay Nimchonok RD Upper Canada College
Round 3 - 51st Neilan Johnson G Hotchkiss School Bearcats
Round 5 - 84th John Montanino LD Little Caesars 15U
Round 6 - 118th Ryan Teuscher C Fox Motors HC 15's
Round 7 - 128th Robert Knight RW Mississauga Senators U16
Round 9 - 164th Michael Warner C Toronto Marlboros U16
Round 10 - 184th Lucas Enwright RW London Knights U16
Round 10 - 200th Gabriel Barakat C The Hill Academy
Round 12 - 224th Kennedy Keung G North York Rangers U16
Round 13 - 244th Everest McClellan RW York-Simcoe Express U16
Round 13 - 255th Lee Russom RW Team Maryland 15's
Round 14 - 266th Noah Daba LD Mississauga Reps U16
Round 15 - 295th Harrison Smith RD Halton Hurricanes U16
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026
- Firebirds Draft 15 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Flint Firebirds
- Generals Wrap up 2026 OHL Priority Selection Draft - Oshawa Generals
- 67's Select Goaltender Connor Reed with the 279th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select 13 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Storm Select Landon Giradri 268th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Steelheads wrap up the draft adding fourteen more players on day two - Brampton Steelheads
- 67's Select Forward Isaac Charbonneau with the 259th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Forward Cameron Sheppard with the 219th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Jaxson Menary 208th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Jacob Tysick 228th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select James Ware 248th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jack Lee with the 199th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Chace Minard 168th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Colton Van Geffen 188th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Mears with the 179th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Select Goaltender Marcus Smolcic with the 159th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Alexander Moore 148th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Jake Readings with the 139th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Niagara Opens Day Two with Three Key Selections - Niagara IceDogs
- 67's Select Defenceman Ethan Zivanovich with the 116th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Ayden Dark 114th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Ben Slavick with the 99th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Joseph Fenwick 82nd Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- Storm Select Kellen Paetsch 68th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Erie Otters
- Sudbury Wolves Select Kash Kwajah in First Round of OHL Draft - Sudbury Wolves
- 67's Select Defenceman Brayden Jaravata with the 36th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Storm Select Finley Butler 29th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Guelph Storm
- 67's Select Forward Henri Packalen with 26th Overall Pick in OHL Draft - Ottawa 67's
- Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection - Windsor Spitfires
- Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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