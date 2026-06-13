Windsor Spitfires Select Lauchlan Whelan with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the selection of forward Lauchlan Whelan with the 16th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

Whelan, a highly-skilled and intelligent two-way centre, is regarded as one of the most complete forwards in the 2026 draft class. Throughout the 2025-26 season, the Quinte Red Devils standout showcased an impressive blend of hockey sense, playmaking ability, and offensive creativity while consistently contributing in all three zones.

"Lauchlan is a player our scouting staff identified early in the season as someone who embodies the type of player we want in the Windsor Spitfires organization," said General Manager Bill Bowler. "He is a highly competitive centre with excellent hockey IQ, strong habits away from the puck, and the ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. We are thrilled to welcome him and his family to Windsor."

Elite Prospects ranked Whelan among the top prospects available in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, highlighting his elite off-puck awareness, strong play-driving abilities, and advanced playmaking instincts. Scouts praised his ability to consistently find open ice, create offensive opportunities for teammates, and compete in all situations. (Elite Prospects Ã¢ÂÂ )

The six-foot-forward recorded 32 goals and 22 assists during the 2025-26 season and was a key contributor for his team throughout league play and tournament competition.

"I'm extremely excited and honoured to be selected by the Windsor Spitfires," said Whelan. "Windsor has a tremendous reputation in the OHL, and I can't wait to meet my teammates. It was a great night to be able to meet the coaches, and the staff. It's a special day for me and my family."

The Windsor Spitfires would like to congratulate Lauchlan and his family on being selected by the organization and welcome them to the Spitfires family.

For continued coverage of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, visit the Spitfires' official channels throughout the weekend.







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