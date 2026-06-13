Erie Otters Select 13 Players in 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Kingston, Ontario - For the first time since 2000, the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft (pres. by Real Canadian Superstore) would be held in person as the Erie Otters would possess the second overall pick in the draft order. Erie would hold 13 picks heading into the draft as they build toward an exciting 30th season in the OHL. Draft Weekend is always one full of hope, anticipation, and excitement to see talented young men develop into future stars and leaders - be it high-expectation early round selections, or players who become certified as "steals" in retrospect depending on their career development.

With thousands of prospective high-level players available to choose from the 2010-born draft class, general manager Dave Brown and scouting staff had a particular focus on what they were looking for from prospective additions: size, skating, skill, hockey IQ, compete level, leadership, and character on and off the ice.

Erie would make their first pick on Day 1 with Round 1 being held Friday and Rounds 2-15 taking place on Day 2 Saturday.

DAY 1: ROUND 1

Round 1, Pick #2 - Colin Kennedy (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 1 2 Erie Colin Kennedy F 5'9 168 3/11/2010 Little Caesars U15AAA MAHA With the second pick of the first round, General Manager Dave Brown, Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve and the Erie Otters are thrilled to announce the selection of forward Colin Kennedy from the Little Caesars U15AAA program.

In 20 games with Little Caesars a season ago, Kennedy was outstanding, recording 36 points (24G+12A), averaging nearly two points per game, adding five more points in his league playoffs (2G+3A) and another seven (5G+2A) at the OHL Cup.

The 5'9, 168 lbs native of Sault Ste. Marie, ON is noted as one of the fastest skaters in the draft class and is an elite shooter who can score from almost anywhere. Kennedy is noted as an elite goal scorer who should help to improve an area where the Otters struggled in the second half of last season, finding the back of the net.

Kennedy comes from a rich hockey family as he is the grandson of former Soo Greyhound and NHLer Craig Hartsburg as well as the son of former OHLer Craig Kennedy and perhaps most familiarly to Otters fans, the nephew of Erie Skills Coach Chris Hartsburg.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Entering our 30th anniversary, we are selecting a player who embodies throwback qualities. Faithful fans such as Jack Albertson, Al Hicks, Wayne Oakes, Steve Mecklin, and Mike Brosius will absolutely love it. Colin's competitive drive and determination are world-class. He boasts an amazing skill set, defined by his elite speed, cutting ability and talent for creating havoc among opponents. Colin guarantees misery for anyone who visits the Erie Insurance Arena." - Dave Brown, General Manager Erie Otters

"We are absolutely thrilled to be adding a player of Colin's caliber to our organization. Colin brings excellent explosiveness, competitiveness, skill and drive each and every game. Colin's detail, ability to create offense several ways, and commitment to all areas of the ice have excited our staff from the beginning of the season to the end. Colin epitomizes how we wish to continue to build our team's identity." - Scott Grieve, Director of Hockey Operations Erie Otters

"We would like to welcome Colin and his entire family to the Otters organization. Colin possesses an impressive blend of speed, skill, hockey IQ, vision and tenacity. A true dog on a bone, he never stops working in all three zones, is always involved in the play, and willingly engages physically. He backchecks with purpose, blocks shots, and attacks with speed, consistently getting in behind defenders. With the puck, he makes good plays as both a distributor and a finisher, brings the puck to the middle of the ice and delivers it to scoring areas. Colin plays in every situation, shows clear leadership among his peers, and is a coach's dream, reliable, competitive, and dependable in any role or scenario." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

"Attacking defences at lightning speed, Kennedy is the fastest player in this draft class, bar none. The only player on our ranking to earn a 100 grade in any tool, he dominates the transition game, thanks to his explosive feet and hands that more than keep up. He catches passes in full flight, hits passing targets in motion, cuts through the hands of defenders, and barrels into open lanes." - Lauren Kelly, Elite Prospects

"Kennedy stood out with exceptional skating ability, effectively carrying the puck through all three zones." - PuckPreps.com DAY 2: ROUNDS 2-15

Day two would commence Saturday morning from Slush Puppie Place in Kingston with the Erie Otters holding the second pick of the second round to kick off the day. Following the selection of forward Colin Kennedy second overall, the Otters would look to add another exciting group of players to the mix for 2026-27.

Round 2, Pick #22 - Jake Prunty (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 2 22 Erie Jake Prunty D 5.10 154 03/04/2009 Sioux Falls Stampede USHL With the 22nd overall selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, General Manager Dave Brown and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve announced the Erie Otters have picked Jake Prunty a defenseman who played with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL a season ago.

Prunty was dynamic last year, collecting 37 points (4G+33A) in 44 games as he helped lead the Stampede to a Clark Cup Championship. He was also a +5 over the course of the regular season.

The 5'10, 154 lbs native of Lake Hopatcong, NJ is noted as a strong puck-moving blueliner who likes to move the puck quickly and push everything up-ice.

Prunty is a 17-year-old defenseman who was born in 2009 but still has eligibility for the OHL and is already a winner at his young age having won a Clark Cup last season.

The New Jersey native is committed to the University of Massachusetts where he will play following his time with Erie in the OHL.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Jake is a fantastic puck moving defenseman who was instrumental in Sioux Falls' championship winning season last year. Jake possesses excellent hockey IQ and his ability to distribute the puck and engage offensively is exciting to our organization. His game translates seamlessly to the Ontario Hockey League. We are ecstatic about the opportunity to work with Jake to help him achieve his dreams. The Otters are absolutely thrilled to welcome him, his mother Alona and his father Art to the Otters family." - Scott Grieve, Director of Hockey Operations Erie Otters

"Jake is a mobile defenseman who possesses poise with the puck, high hockey IQ, excellent feet, and an ability to evade the forecheck, helping his team transition quickly to offense. He distributes effectively to his teammates, generating offense from the back end. Jake's style and ability will allow us to play a puck possession game. We're excited to welcome Jake and his family to the Otters." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

Round 3, Pick #50 [from NIA] - Tanner Gibson (G)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 3 50 Erie from Niagara Tanner Gibson G 6.01 157 06/15/2010 Ajax/Pickering Raiders OMHA The Otters would be on the clock with the 50th overall with their lone pick in the third round of Saturday's draft.

With this selection, Erie would select a goaltender as Brown and Grieve would announce the selection of goaltender Tanner Gibson from the Ajax/Pickering Raiders U16AAA program of the OMHA.

Gibson was a rock between the pipes a season ago, posting a 7-4-0 record across 15 games and a 2.20 goals against average. He was also strong at the OHL Cup where he had a GAA just over 2.

The 6'1 Oshawa, ON native is known as a steady presence between the pipes and projects to grow into his body more as he ages.

SCOUTING NOTES: "We are very excited to welcome Tanner to the Otters. Tanner possesses a calming presence in the crease, and continuously gives his team a chance in games to win. We welcome Tanner and his family to the organization." - Scott Grieve, Director of Hockey Operations Erie Otters

"Tanner is a true student of the game and very aware who he is as a goaltender. He has great instinctive decision making with a good technical base that complements his reads and high compete level on in-tight pucks. Tanner is a guy who would give his team a chance to win every night." - Adrian Volpe, Goaltending Scout Erie Otters

Round 4, Pick #63 - Christian Del Buono (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 4 63 Erie Christian Del Buono F 5.11 170 03/10/2010 Upper Canada College U16AAA

With the second pick of the fourth round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Erie Otters select forward Christian Del Buono from Upper Canada College.

The forward comes to Erie following a fantastic campaign where he collected 85 points (40G+45A).

The 5'11 forward, a native of Toronto is noted as a plus stickhandler, a player who does the little things well but also flashes plenty of skill.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Christian has solid feet and can play reliably across all three zones. He possesses good vision, getting open teammates the puck in scoring areas and can finish plays when scoring opportunities arise, often with his elite shot. He is eager to battle in tough areas ad compete for pucks, showing no hesitation to take a hit to make a play. We're excited to welcome Christian and his entire family to the Otters organization." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

"Christian is a true 200-foot centerman. He consistently makes life hard for opponents, and has a knack for scoring big goals for his UCC team this season. He is responsible in all three zones. Christian has the ability to impact the game in several ways. We are extremely delighted to welcome the Del Buono family to the Otters." - Scott Grieve, Director of Hockey Operations Erie Otters

Round 5, Pick #90 [from NIA] - Joshua D'Addario (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 5 90 Erie from Niagara Joshua D'Addario F 5.10 161 01/07/2010 Reps Hockey Club AAA U16AAA

With the 90th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Erie Otters are proud to select forward Joshua D'Addario from the Reps Hockey Club AAA program.

In 53 games with the Reps, D'Addario posted 49 points (25G+24A).

The 5'10 native of Woodbridge, ON is noted as a skilled forward who brings it night in and night out.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Josh is a highly skilled, creative player who has a competitive edge. Josh is a player we gravitated to early on and are thrilled to welcome him to Erie." - Scott Grieve, Director of Hockey Operations Erie Otters

"Joshua is the key contributor on his team. He possesses high hockey IQ, reads the game very well and has solid feet, with strong edges. He creates opportunities by finding open ice and distributing to teammates in dangerous areas. He projects as a player who can drive offense. We would like to welcome Joshua and his family to the Otters organization." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

Round 6, Pick #103 - Colton Cribari (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 6 103 Erie Colton Cribari D 5.10 145 04/04/2010 Markham Majors U16AAA GTHL

With the 103rd pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Erie Otters select defenseman Colton Cribari from the Markham Majors U16AAA program.

In 31 GTHL games with the Majors a season ago, he posted a point per game at 31 points (4G+27A).

The 5'10 Markham, ON native is known as a strong offensive defenseman who was dynamic for his club a season ago.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Colton is a defender who uses his feet and hockey sense to escape pressure and distribute effectively to his forwards. He plays on the PP, walks the line, keeps pucks in the offensive zone and buys time for himself and his teammates while finding soft spots to contribute offensively. While defending, Colton steers opponents to the outside and is willing to engage physically. We're thrilled to welcome Colton and his entire family to the Otters organization." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

"Colton is a creative defenseman with a very high hockey IQ. He is an excellent distributor of the puck and we believe he has a high ceiling. In speaking with Colton prior to the draft, we were very impressed with his character and outlook on his continued development. We are excited to welcome the Cribari family to Erie." - Scott Grieve, Director of Hockey Operations Erie Otters

Round 8, Pick #143 - Milan Kutsevich (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 8 143 Erie Milan Kutsevich F 5.09 172 02/02/2010 North Jersey Avalanche U15AAA T1EHL

The 143rd overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection from the North Jersey Avalanche U15AAA program is Milan Kutsevich.

Born in Belarus, Kutsevich migrated to Naperville, IL, the hometown of former Otter Andrew Kuzma. In 55 U15AAA games, the 5'9 forward collected 62 points (37G+25A).

SCOUTING NOTES:

Milan is a highly skilled play driver. Milan had a very productive season and has the ability to break games open offensively. We are excited to welcome Milan and the Kutsevich family to the Erie Otters." - Scott Grieve, Director of Hockey Operations Erie Otters

Round 9, Pick #163 - Thomas Visser (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 9 163 Erie Thomas Visser F 6.02 176 10/16/2010 Upper Canada Cyclones U16AAA HEO

With the 163rd overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Erie Otters select forward Thomas Visser from the Upper Canada Cyclones.

In 32 games with the Cyclones last season, Visser collected 26 points (15G+11A) and was a key part of their offense, adding six points in four games at the OHL Cup.

Visser is a native of Ottawa and will hope to make an impact for the Otters.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Thomas is a good sized forward who is a powerful skater. He plays a strong two-way game and makes life difficult for opponents with his speed and physicality. Thomas drives hard to the net, wins battles in traffic and creates offense through his relentless style. Around the crease, he is a constant presence, using a heavy stick and strong net-front play to generate scoring chances and make things challenging for opposing goaltenders. We would like to welcome Thomas and his family to the Otters organization." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

Round 10, Pick #186 [from SBY] - Gianni Livolsi (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 10 186 Erie from Sudbury Gianni Livolsi F 5.11 157 07/04/2010 Toronto Marlboros U16AAA GTHL

With the 186th pick overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Erie Otters take forward Gianni Livolsi.

In 29 games with the prestigious Toronto Marlboros U16AAA program, the Toronto native collected 32 points (10G+22A).

The Otters have had plenty of success drafting out of the Marlboros organization as the alumni list includes 2012 first overall pick Connor McDavid.

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Gianni is a hardworking and competitive player who possesses hockey IQ, vision and speed. He contributes offensively to his team and was over a point per game player this year. We would like to welcome Gianni and his entire family to the Otters organization." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

Round 11, Pick #203 - Maksym McCabe (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 11 203 Erie Maksym McCabe F 5.11 172 09/17/2010 Windy City Storm U15AAA 15UAAA

With the 203rd pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Erie Otters select forward Maksym McCabe from the Windy City Storm U15AAA program.

In 53 games with the Storm last season, the Wilmington, NC native put up 42 points (23G+19A).

SCOUTING NOTES:

"Maksym is a 200 foot player who competes in the tough areas of the ice, demonstrating a strong work ethic in all three zones of the ice. He contributes offensively when the opportunity presents itself, producing 42 points throughout the year. We would like to welcome Maksym and his family to the Otters organization." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

Round 13, Pick #261 [from BFD] - Cole Sipotz (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 13 261 Erie from Brantford Cole Sipotz D 6.01 157 02/05/2010 Little Caesars U15AAA MAHA

With the 261st overall selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Erie Otters select defenseman Cole Sipotz from the Little Caesars U15AAA program.

In 21 games, the Saline, MI native collected 14 points (2G+12A). Sipotz comes to the Flagship City to reunited with former Little Caesars teammate and Otters number two overall pick Colin Kennedy.

SCOUTING NOTES: "Cole is a dependable defenseman with an active stick who is willing to sacrifice his body by getting into shooting lanes. He makes a solid first pass, which helps his team transition to offense. Cole supports his forwards offensively by jumping in off the offensive blueline and was a key contributor on the penalty kill. We would like to welcome Cole and his family to the Otters organization." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

Round 14, Pick #263 - Gavin Springer (F)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 14 263 Erie Gavin Springer F 5.09 161 02/18/2010 Buffalo Jr. Sabres T1EHL

With the 263rd overall selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Erie Otters select forward Gavin Springer from the Buffalo Jr. Sabres U15AAA program.

Springer, a native of Buffalo, collected 24 points (10G+14A) with the Jr. Sabres a season ago. A player from just down the road gets his named called by Erie!

SCOUTING NOTES: "Gavin is a hard-working team-first player who brings a relentless motor every shift. He consistently does the little things that help teams win; retrieving pucks, finishing checks, creating offensive opportunities and setting up his teammates. Gavin plays a reliable 200-foot game, contributing effectively at both ends of the ice. He excels in tight spaces where his competitiveness and hockey sense allow him to make plays under pressure. Gavin is the type of player who makes those around him better through his work ethic and attention to detail. We would like to welcome Gavin and his family to the Otters organization." - Devin Brown, Director of Scouting Erie Otters

Round 15, Pick #283 - Cash Harper (D)

RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 15 283 Erie Cash Harper D 6.05 190 02/22/2010 Peterborough Petes U16AAA OMHA

With their final pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Erie Otters select defenseman Cash Harper from the Peterborough Petes U16AAA program.

In 34 games with the Petes, the 6'5 native of Markham ON collected nine points. Noted as a stay-at-home defender, he'll look to use his size to make an impact.

SCOUTING NOTES: "Cash is a big-bodied defenseman who we believe has high upside. He has impressive mobility for his size and embraces the role of a hard, defensive defenseman. We welcome Cash and the Harper family to Erie.

ALL DRAFT PICKS RD OV Team Player Name Pos Height Weight DOB Last Team Source 1 2 Erie Colin Kennedy F 5.09 168 03/11/2010 Little Caesars U15AAA MAHA 2 22 Erie Jake Prunty D 5.10 154 03/04/2009 Sioux Falls Stampede USHL 3 50 Erie from Niagara Tanner Gibson G 6.01 157 06/15/2010 Ajax/Pickering Raiders U15AAA OMHA 4 63 Erie Christian Del Buono F 5.11 170 03/10/2010 Upper Canada College U16AAA 5 90 Erie from Niagara Joshua D'Addario F 5.10 161 01/07/2010 Reps Hockey Club U16AAA 6 103 Erie Colton Cribari D 5.10 145 04/04/2010 Markham Majors U16AAA GTHL 8 143 Erie Milan Kutsevich F 5.09 172 02/02/2010 North Jersey Avalanche 15UAAA T1EHL 9 163 Erie Thomas Visser F 6.02 176 10/16/2010 Upper Canada Cyclones U16AAA HEO 10 186 Erie from Sudbury Gianni Livolsi F 5.11 157 07/04/2010 Toronto Marlboros U16AAA GTHL 11 203 Erie Maksym McCabe F 5.11 172 09/17/2010 Windy City Storm U15AAA 15UAAA 13 261 Erie from Brantford Cole Sipotz D 6.01 157 02/05/2010 Little Caesars U15AAA MAHA 14 263 Erie Gavin Springer F 5.09 161 02/18/2010 Buffalo Jr. Sabres T1EHL 15 283 Erie Cash Harper D 6.05 190 02/22/2010 Peterborough Petes U16AAA OMHA

With this, the Erie Otters have completed the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. Erie has made 13 selections over the 15 rounds, compiling eight forwards, four defenseman and a goaltender.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome this group of young men to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what they can bring to the organization in the future.

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Keep up with all the Otters picks and results on OttersHockey.com or across the Otters' social media. For all results of the 2026 Priority Selection, please head to OntarioHockeyLeague.com.

Player Eligibility

North American players born in 2010 and non-overage players that were not registered with an Ontario based U16 AAA team from protected OHL territories were eligible for selection in the 15 rounds of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Selected Players in the OHL

OHL Member Teams are permitted to register a maximum of four 16-year-old players selected in the OHL Priority Selection. Those 16 year old players that are allowed to be signed are the first two 16-year-old players selected and a maximum of two additional 16-year-old wild carded players in any round of the OHL Priority Selection.

All other 16-year-old players selected are eligible to be called up as an "affiliated player" or "floating affiliate player" for a maximum of 10 games or for any OHL regular season or playoff games when such player's team has been eliminated from competition for that season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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