67's Select Forward Jake Readings with the 139th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 139th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Jake Readings of the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA.

The London, Ontario native registered 40 points in 30 games with the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA. The centerman notched five points in six games for the team at the OHL Cup.

He was ranked 79th overall by the OHL's Consensus Ontario Top 100 list.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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