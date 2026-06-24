Ottawa 67's Acquire Forward Jaiden Newton from Barrie Colts

Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced today that they have acquired forward Jaiden Newton from the Barrie Colts in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection and a third-round pick in the 2029 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

"Jaiden brings more than 200 OHL games of experience and leadership to the 67s, including multiple appearances in conference championships and an OHL league final," says General Manager Jan Egert. "He has a competitive mindset, plays with physicality, and takes pride in his 200-foot game. His ability to win faceoffs adds further versatility to our group. We look forward to welcoming Jaiden to Ottawa."

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

Jaiden Newton (F)

To Barrie:

5th round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection Draft (SOO) 3rd round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection Draft (WSR)

Newton, 18, was selected by the Barrie Colts in the second round, 25th overall, of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

The Whitby, Ontario native made his OHL debut during the 2023-24 season, appearing in 45 games and recording one goal and six assists for seven points. In 2024-25, he dressed for 62 games, registering three goals and nine assists for 12 points.

Last season, Newton appeared in 67 regular-season games for the Colts and recording seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points. He added seven points, three goals and four assists in 20 playoff games as Barrie advanced to the OHL Championship Series.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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