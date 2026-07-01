67's Forward Filip Ekberg to Represent Sweden at World Junior Summer Showcase

Published on July 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa 67's forward Filip Ekberg has been selected to represent Sweden at the 2026 World Junior Summer Showcase, taking place from July 26-Aug. 1 in Windsor, ON.

Ekberg, 19, has registered 91 points in 112 games over his two seasons with the Barber Poles (2024-26), including 24 goals and 46 points in 59 games last season. The Uppsala, Sweden native has suited up for his country on various occasions, including posting 10 goals and 18 points in seven games at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championships.

The World Junior Summer Showcase consists of ten games - featuring World Junior hopefuls from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States. The non-tournament format is used by each federation as the first evaluation period ahead of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

Sweden will kick off the World Junior Summer Showcase on Sunday, July 26 against, Team USA blue at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2026

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