Ryder Fetterolf Named to CHL First All-Star and All-Rookie Teams
Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Canadian Hockey League announced today that Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named to both the 2025-26 CHL First All-Star Team and CHL First All-Rookie Team.
Fetterolf, 18, posted a 29-9-2-1 record, a 2.07 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage, and six shutouts in 41 games during the 2025-26 season. Signed by Ottawa as an undrafted free agent last summer, he quickly established himself as one of the Canadian Hockey League's premier goaltenders during a historic rookie campaign.
The Sewickley, Pennsylvania native led the Ontario Hockey League in both goals-against average and save percentage, while his six shutouts set a new OHL record for the most shutouts by a rookie goaltender in a single season.
Fetterolf was named the OHL Goaltender of the Year, becoming just the second goaltender in Ottawa 67's history to earn the honour. He later received CHL Goaltender of the Year honours, becoming the first player in franchise history to win the award and only the second rookie or first-year goaltender in CHL history to do so, joining Martin Biron of the Beauport Harfangs in 1994-95.
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