Oshawa Generals Sign Ryan Hedley

Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals have signed 2023 draft pick Ryan Hedley to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Last season, Hedley played in the BCHL for the Powell River Kings, where he suited up in 52 games and collected 51 points, including 15 goals and 36 assists.

The Generals drafted the native of Raleigh, North Carolina, in the 8th round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Draft with the 147th pick.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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