Bulldogs Sign 2026 1st Round Pick Aiden Kelly

Published on June 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of 2026 1 ST round, 20th overall selection, Aiden Kelly from the Detroit Little Caesars 15U to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Kelly, of Rochester, MI, is a noted dynamic offensive force, carrying eye popping numbers to the OHL. In the 2024-25 season skating with the Little Caesars 14U, Kelly was otherworldly posting 74 goals & 90 assists for 164 points across 80 games in all competitons. Kelly was no less impressive in the 2025-26 season with the 15U side, with the 6'0"/170 centerman posting 14 goals & 21 assists for 35 points, along with 80 penalty minutes, in 20 MAHA league games, adding a team leading 6 goals and 3 assists, leading the team with 9 points in 3 playoff games. Kelly continued his dominance north of the border in the OHL Cup, striking 5 times and adding 7 assists to lead the Little Caesars 15U side with 12 points in 5 games, adding 16 penalty minutes while skating to a plus-6 rating. Kelly looks now to bring his brand of dynamic physical hockey to Brantford patterning his game after Stanley Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Matthew Tkachuk.

Following his selection by the Bulldogs Assistant General Manager & Director of Scouting Mike Galati said: "Aiden was our top rated player going in to the draft and when he was available at 20 we were pretty happy. Aiden brings extremely high end skill, high end IQ and is nasty to play against. He scores and brings offense in every way. He likes to get inside guys and doesn't shy away. His compete level is through the roof. We are extremely excited to make Aiden a Bulldog and look forward to seeing him in black and yellow in September.".







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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