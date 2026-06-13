Erie Otters Select Defenseman Jake Prunty and Goaltender Tanner Gibson in Rounds 2 and 3 of 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Kingston, Ontario -- Following a successful day one at the 2026 OHL Priority Selection in Kingston with the Erie Otters selecting forward Colin Kennedy second overall in the draft, day two would commence with rounds 2-15 to conclude the draft with Erie holding 12 picks between the remaining 15 rounds.

Erie would hold the 22nd overall pick, the second pick of the second round as they would look to kick the second day off with a bang.

With the 22nd overall selection in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, General Manager Dave Brown and Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve announced the Erie Otters have picked Jake Prunty a defenseman who played with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL a season ago.

Prunty was dynamic last year, collecting 37 points (4G+33A) in 44 games as he helped lead the Stampede to a Clark Cup Championship. He was also a +5 over the course of the regular season.

The 5'10, 154 lbs native of Lake Hopatcong, NJ is noted as a strong puck-moving blueliner who likes to move the puck quickly and push everything up-ice.

Prunty is a 17-year-old defenseman who was born in 2009 but still has eligibility for the OHL and is already a winner at his young age having won a Clark Cup last season.

Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke on the addition of Prunty and what he will bring to the Otters' back-end.

"Jake is a fantastic puck moving defenseman who was instrumental in Sioux Falls' championship winning season last year," Grieve said. "Jake possesses excellent hockey IQ and his ability to distribute the puck and engage offensively is exciting to our organization. His game translates seamlessly to the Ontario Hockey League. We are ecstatic about the opportunity to work with Jake to help him achieve his dreams. The Otters are absolutely thrilled to welcome him, his mother Alona and his father Art to the Otters family."

Otters Director of Scouting Devin Brown spoke on Prunty's game and why he will fit in right away with the Otters organization.

"Jake is a mobile defenseman who possesses poise with the puck, high hockey IQ, excellent feet, and an ability to evade the forecheck, helping his team transition quickly to offense," Brown said. "He distributes effectively to his teammates, generating offense from the back end. Jake's style and ability will allow us to play a puck possession game. We're excited to welcome Jake and his family to the Otters."

The Otters would be on the clock with the 50th overall with their lone pick in the third round of Saturday's draft.

With this selection, Erie would select a goaltender as Brown and Grieve would announce the selection of goaltender Tanner Gibson from the Ajax/Pickering Raiders U16AAA program of the OMHA.

Gibson was a rock between the pipes a season ago, posting a 7-4-0 record across 15 games and a 2.20 goals against average. He was also strong at the OHL Cup where he had a GAA just over 2.

The 6'1 Oshawa, ON native is known as a steady presence between the pipes and projects to grow into his body more as he ages.

Grieve spoke on the selection of Gibson and what he brings to the Otters organization in the net.

"We are very excited to welcome Tanner to the Otters," Grieve said. "Tanner possesses a calming presence in the crease, and continuously gives his team a chance in games to win. We welcome Tanner and his family to the organization."

Otters Goaltending Scout Adrian Volpe spoke on what he and the organization saw with Gibson.

"Tanner is a true student of the game and very aware who he is as a goaltender," Volpe said. "He has great instinctive decision making with a good technical base that complements his reads and high compete level on in-tight pucks. Tanner is a guy who would give his team a chance to win every night."

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection continues Saturday with the Otters holding 10 picks in rounds 4-15.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Jake Prunty and Tanner Gibson to the Flagship City and look forward to what they will bring to the team in the fall.

Keep up with all the Otters picks and results on OttersHockey.com or across the Otters' social media. For all results of the 2026 Priority Selection, please head to OntarioHockeyLeague.com.

Player Eligibility

North American players born in 2010 and non-overage players that were not registered with an Ontario based U16 AAA team from protected OHL territories were eligible for selection in the 15 rounds of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Selected Players in the OHL

OHL Member Teams are permitted to register a maximum of four 16-year-old players selected in the OHL Priority Selection. Those 16 year old players that are allowed to be signed are the first two 16-year-old players selected and a maximum of two additional 16-year-old wild carded players in any round of the OHL Priority Selection.

All other 16-year-old players selected are eligible to be called up as an "affiliated player" or "floating affiliate player" for a maximum of 10 games or for any OHL regular season or playoff games when such player's team has been eliminated from competition for that season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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