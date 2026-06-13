Storm Select Jacob Tysick 228th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select Jacod Tysick with the 228th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The 5'8 centreman put up 44 points (18 goals, 26 assists) through 31 games in the 2025/2026 for the Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA program.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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