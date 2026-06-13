67's Select Forward Brayden Grima with the 55th Overall Pick in the OHL Draft

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - With the 55th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the Ottawa 67's have selected Brayden Grima of the Toronto Jr. Canadians U16 AAA.

"Brayden is a purposeful player with a heavy shot and a nose for the net," says Ottawa 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "He is comfortable making plays in traffic and along the wall."

The Toronto, Ontario, native registered 44 points in 30 games with the Toronto Jr. Canadians U16 AAA. The left winger had 13 points in 7 games at the OHL Cup.

He was ranked 30th overall by the OHL's Consensus Ontario Top 100 list.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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