Storm Select Ayden Dark 114th Overall in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are proud to select Ayden Dark with the 114th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The 5'11 goaltender played for the Hill Academy U16 program, where he appeared in 18 games with 8 wins, 8 losesses and a 3.38 goals against average.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

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