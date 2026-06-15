2026 OHL Priority Selection Recap

Published on June 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm completed the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, adding 13 prospects in total, including 9 forwards, 3 defencemen, and 1 goaltender. For full draft coverage and a complete list of the Storm's 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft Class, click here.

"We're very excited about how the draft unfolded," said Head Scout Wade Branch, "We were able to address several organizational needs while targeting players who possess size, skill, speed, toughness, and strong character. Overall, we're extremely pleased with the group we drafted and look forward to watching their development within our organization."

Guelph Storm Draft Class 2026

Round Pick Name Position Last Team

1 7 Declan McNally LD Don Mills Flyers U16 AAA

2 29 Finley Butler RW London Jr. Knights U16 AAA

3 68 Kellen Paetsch RD Bishop Kearney Selects U16 AAA

4 82 Joseph Fenwick LW Markham Majors U16 AAA

5 114 Ayden Dark G Hill Academcy U16

6 148 Alexander Moore LW Detroit Little Caesars 15's

8 168 Chance Minard LW Grey-Bruce Highlanders U16 AAA

9 188 Colton Van Geffen RD Huron-Perth Lakers U16 AAA

11 208 Jaxson Menary C Vaughn Kings U16 AAA

12 228 Jacob Tysick C Ottawa Valley Titans U16 AAA

13 248 James Ware LW Mid Fairfield Titans U16 AAA

14 268 Landon Girardi LW Southern Tier Admirals U16 AAA

15 288 Joshua Pagani LW Vaughn Kings U16 AAA

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 14, 2026

2026 OHL Priority Selection Recap - Guelph Storm

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