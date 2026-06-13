Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection

Published on June 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the selection of Lucas Matheson with the 17th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, held Friday night at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston.

Matheson, a left defenceman born and raised right here in Barrie, Ontario, comes to the Colts after a standout season with the Barrie Colts U16 AAA program. The 16-year-old captained the squad, wearing the "C" throughout the 2025-26 OMHA U16 season, and backed it up with impressive numbers: 18 goals and 22 assists for 40 points in 34 regular-season games. He continued that strong play into the playoffs, adding 4 goals and 3 assists for 7 points across 8 postseason games.

For an organization that prides itself on building from within, selecting a homegrown talent at 17th overall is a moment worth celebrating - and for Matheson, it carries a lifetime of memories.

"The way that I've been able to go to games forever, collecting pucks, just everything at the Sadlon Arena - even back when it was the Barrie Molson Centre - it's so cool for me to be the next player coming into this organization that I have been watching for years now," said Matheson.

General Manager Marty Williamson echoed that excitement from the organization's side:

"We are very happy and proud to have selected Lucas. We have been watching him all year and are very happy with how he looks and his play."

Matheson, who turns 17 in February, brings with him the kind of competitive level and offensive instincts the Colts were targeting with their top selection. A two-way defenceman who led his team as captain, he has already demonstrated a maturity beyond his age - a quality the organization believes will translate seamlessly into the OHL level.

As the Colts conclude Day 1 of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, the organization looks ahead to Day 2 tomorrow, where Barrie will return to the floor with picks in rounds four through fifteen, holding an additional 15 selections to continue building the next chapter of Colts hockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 13, 2026

Colts Select Lucas Matheson 17th Overall in 2026 Priority Selection - Barrie Colts

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