Three Barrie Colts Honoured at 2026 OHL Awards Ceremony

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Three Barrie Colts Honoured at 2026 OHL Awards Ceremony Category: Article June 4, 2026 Tags: OHL Award Ceremony Roger Neilson Memorial Award academic award Hockey Hall of Fame Defenceman of the Year OHL Awards Brad Gardiner barrie colts Cole Beaudoin Kashawn Aitcheson

Three members of the Barrie Colts organization were recognized on Wednesday afternoon at the Hockey Hall of Fame during the Ontario Hockey League Awards Ceremony, as Kashawn Aitcheson, Cole Beaudoin, and Brad Gardiner each received league honours.

Aitcheson was awarded the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL's Defenceman of the Year after leading all league defencemen with a franchise-record 70 points.

Beaudoin received the William Hanley Trophy as the OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player, recording 89 points while accumulating just 29 penalty minutes throughout the season.

Gardiner earned the Roger Neilson Memorial Award as the OHL's Top Academic Post-Secondary Student after achieving a 90 percent academic average.

The honours reflect the commitment, leadership, and excellence displayed by all three players throughout the 2025-26 season, both on and off the ice.

The Barrie Colts congratulate Kashawn, Cole, and Brad on their outstanding accomplishments and well-deserved recognition among the Ontario Hockey League's best.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2026

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