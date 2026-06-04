Two-Time BCHL Champion Jack Good Signs with Brantford Bulldogs

Published on June 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the signing of recently acquired forward Jack Good from the Brooks Bandits of the BCHL.

Good, the Ajax, ON, product, was originally selected in the 7th round, 125th overall, by the Erie Otters in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft. Good's draft selection was a reflection of a commitment both to St. Andrew's College and an NCAA path that has led to a commitment to Merrimack Collge. Good led a Markham Waxers U16 AAA program that featured OHLers Nathan Aspinall, Owen Griffin & Frankie Marrelli, posting 23 goals & 21 assists for 44 points in 25 OMHA league games, followed by 3 goals & 14 assists for 17 points in just 8 playoff games. The 5'10", 172lbs left-shot forward moved on to star at St. Andrew's College, forming a dynamic duo with NHL 1st round selection Dean Letourneau with Good an incredible 44 goals & 101 assists for 145 points in 70 games across all competitions in the 2023-24 season while serving as an assistant captain. Good moved to the BCHL from there with the Brooks Bandits where he won the BCHL Championship as a rookie before becoming a dominant force in the 2025-26 season. Leading the Bandits through the regular season, Good posted 22 goals and a league leading 48 assists for 70 points across 54 games, Good had his biggest moment in the post season recording the overtime winner in Game 5 to capture Brooks' 2nd straight BCHL Championship.

On his acquisition, Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman was quoted;

"We are extremely excited to welcome Jack Good to the Bulldogs organization." said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He is a talented player who will contribute immediately and help support the development of our younger players. Beyond his skill set, Jack is an outstanding person, a tremendous teammate, and a proven winner. Winning back-to-back championships with the Brooks Bandits is not easy, and bringing that experience, leadership, and winning mentality into our dressing room is something we value tremendously.".







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