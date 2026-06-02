Bulldogs Acquire Draft Selections from Fronts for Christie

Published on June 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the aqusition of a pair of draft selections; NIA 2nd ('29), WSR 5th ('26) from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for defenseman Gavin Christie.

Christie, of Beamsville, ON, was selected in the 3rd round, 58th overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft from the Niagara North Stars U16 AAA program. Collecting 8 goals & 16 assists for 24 points in 31 OMHA league games, Christie followed it up with 10 points across 8 playoff games, earning his selection by the Bulldogs. Spending the 2025-26 season with the affiliated Brantford Titans of the GOHL, Christie flashed his two-way ability with 7 goals & 20 assists for 27 points in 38 games while racking up 107 penalty minutes on the season. Christie made his OHL debut in the 2025-26 season, skating in 9 games with the Bulldogs, filling in both as a forward and defenseman when called upon.

"We would like to thank Gavin Christie for his time with the Bulldogs organization and wish him nothing but success moving forward." Said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "While Gavin was only with us for a short period, he conducted himself with professionalism, character, and a team-first attitude every day. This trade presents a tremendous opportunity for Gavin to earn valuable ice time and continue his development in Kingston. At the same time, it allows our organization to further strengthen our draft cupboard as we continue building for now and the future.".







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