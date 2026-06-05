Brantford Bulldogs Name Michael Babcock 6th Head Coach

Published on June 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the naming of Michael Babcock as the 6th head coach in franchise history making Babcock the youngest to lead the Bulldogs bench.

Babcock, 31, has called Saskatoon home but been a journey through the hockey world.

Growing up in Michigan, Babcock played for both the Litte Ceasars AAA program and legendary Detroit Catholic Central high school before a stint with the USNTDP led to two seasons in the USHL culminating in a season as captain of the Fargo Force in the 2014-15 season. After graduating from the junior level, Babcock spent 4 years at Merrimack College where he earned his business degree while playing four seasons and again serving as captain and named to the Hockey East All-Academic team in 2015-16. Babcock moved to Europe for a season playing for Amiens in France's Ligue Magnus winning the French Cup in the 2019-20 season before turning his attention to coaching.

Reciving his first call to the bench in 2021-22, Babcock spent two seasons with the University of Saskatchewan as assistant coach while earning his MBA in the process. In 2023, Babcock joined the Ottawa Senators briefly in an assistant/development coach role before moving to the St. Louis Blues for a pair of seasons as the team's skills coach, including working with former AHL Bulldogs head coach Claude Julien. For the 2025-26 season, Babcock moved to San Diego where he served as assistant coach with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

Babcock is the son of legendary coach of Triple Gold Club member and Stanley Cup Champion Mike Babcock, who captured hockey's ultimate prize in 2008 with the Detroit Red Wings, along with Olympic Gold Medals in 2010 & 2014.

"From the moment we began this search, our focus was finding the right leader to guide our players and our organization into the future. Mike is a relentless competitor, an elite communicator, a gifted teacher, and most importantly, a tremendous human being. His passion for the game is infectious, his commitment to player development is unwavering, and his ability to connect with people is special. Mike embodies everything we believe a Bulldog should be. He will challenge our players, he will push our players, and most importantly he will care for our players. He will help them become the best versions of themselves both on and off the ice.

The future of our organization is incredibly bright, and we are thrilled to have Mike leading the way. I would like to welcome Mike, his fiancé, Taisa, and the entire Babcock family to Brantford.

I am incredibly proud and honoured to name Michael Babcock the sixth head coach in Brantford Bulldogs history. The next Chapter starts now."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.