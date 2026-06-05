Snyder Shines in Rookie Campaign with Frontenacs

Published on June 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







When the Kingston Frontenacs selected Nolan Snyder in the eighth round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, few could have predicted the immediate impact he would make in his first season.

The 16-year-old forward from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania quickly established himself as a reliable contributor in the Frontenacs' lineup, combining skill, hockey sense, and a relentless work ethic throughout his rookie campaign. Snyder finished the regular season with 33 points (16 goals, 17 assists) in 62 games, an impressive total for a first-year player making the jump to the Ontario Hockey League.

As the season progressed, Snyder's confidence continued to grow. He earned OHL Rookie of the Week honours in March after recording four points in a pair of key Frontenacs victories and became one of the club's most dependable young forwards down the stretch alongside Aleks Kulemin and Robin Kuzma on 'The Kid Line'.

Originally selected 158th overall, Snyder far exceeded expectations in his first OHL season, proving to be one of the steals of the 2025 draft class. With his NHL Draft year still a season away, Snyder is already in first round pick conversations. With his strong rookie campaign now behind him, the future looks bright for the Penn State commit as he continues his development in Kingston.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 5, 2026

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