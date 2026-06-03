Frontenacs, Firebirds Swap Draft Picks Ahead of 2026 OHL Priority Selection & CHL Import Draft

Published on June 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has completed a deal with the Flint Firebirds that sees the two teams swap multiple draft choices ahead of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection and CHL Import Draft.

Kingston receives:

2026 2nd Round Pick - CHL Import Draft (FLT)

2026 3rd Round Pick - CHL Import Draft (FLT)

2026 2nd Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (BRAM)

2027 1st Round Pick - CHL Import Draft (FLT)

2029 8th Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (FLT)

Flint receives:

2026 1st Round Pick - CHL Import Draft (KGN)

2026 2nd Round Pick - CHL Import Draft (KGN)

2026 3rd Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (WSR)

2027 3rd Round Pick - CHL Import Draft (KGN)

2029 2nd Round Pick - OHL Priority Selection (FLT)

As a result of this deal, the Frontenacs now have picks 10, 23, 39, 46 and 63 inside the first four rounds of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore takes place June 12th and 13th at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ontario. All rounds will be streamed live on FloHockey and across FloHockey's social media channels (YouTube, X and Facebook Live). Round 1 begins at 7:00pm on June 12th. Rounds 2-15 begin at 9:00am on June 13th.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.