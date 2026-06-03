Reisnecker Released by IceDogs

Published on June 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - Defenceman Ben Reisnecker has been released by the Niagara IceDogs today, following one season played in the OHL.

The 6'3 ¬Â³ defenceman was drafted 26th overall by the IceDogs in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. Prior, he spent time playing for HC Sparta Praha in the Czech U20 leagues. During his time with the IceDogs, he tallied ten points in 58 games.

Known for his big stature and tough style of play, Resinecker will be missed by fans, players, coaches and staff. The IceDogs want to thank Ben for all he has done for the organization, both on the ice and within the community. The organization would like to express their best wishes as Ben takes on the next chapter of his career.

OHL teams are permitted to carry a maximum of three import players. Reisneckers' departure opens up an import spot on the IceDogs roster.

The CHL import draft will be taking place on Tuesday, June 30th, at 11:00 a.m EST.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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