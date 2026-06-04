IceDogs Trade One-For-One with Attack

Published on June 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have traded prospect Caden Bell to the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for defenceman Blake Munnings.

Munnings was selected in the second round, 28th overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Draft. This past season he tallied four points in 33 games as a rookie with the Attack.

"I am very happy to get re-engaged with Blake. As a Second-Round pick for Owen Sound last year, he was obviously a player I had seen many times and wanted on our team. Looking at our roster, I feel it's a very good fit for us in Niagara," says IceDogs' General Manager, Dale DeGray.

"He's a big defenceman that can move the puck well, adding more youth and more experience," DeGray continues. "We know what he's capable of and look forward to seeing him in an IceDogs jersey."

The IceDogs selected Bell in the Third Round, 49th overall in 2025 OHL Priority Draft and subsequently spent this past season with the St. Catharines Falcons in the GOJHL.

Bell was named the GOHL Prospect of the week, earned a spot on the GOHL (Eastern) All-Rookie Team and tallied an impressive 11 goals and 29 assists for 40 points in 46 games with the Falcons.

The IceDogs want to wish Caden the best of luck in Owen Sound. The organization is excited to welcome Blake to the team.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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