Firebirds Acquire First Round CHL Import Draft Pick from Kingston

Published on June 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday that they have acquired the Kingston Frontenacs' 2026 first round CHL Import Draft pick, along with four other draft picks, in exchange for their 2027 first round CHL Import Draft pick and four additional draft choices.

Flint is receiving Kingston's 2026 first and second round CHL Import Draft selections and its 2027 third round CHL Import Draft choice. The Firebirds will also get two OHL Priority Selection picks in the deal; the Windsor Spitfires' 2026 third round pick and its own 2029 second round pick. Flint will send its 2027 first round CHL Import Draft pick and its 2026 second and third round CHL Import Draft picks. The Firebirds will also ship two OHL Priority Selection picks to Kingston; the Brampton Steelheads' 2026 second round choice and their own 2029 eighth round choice.

Flint now owns two first round picks in the 2026 CHL Import Draft and one third round pick. CHL teams are each allowed to carry three import players on their roster, a rule that was expanded from two players beginning in the 2025-26 season. The Firebirds had three imports on their roster in the 2025-26 season. Urban Podrekar, who was also an overager and is no longer eligible to play in the OHL, Darels Uljanskis, who has announced a commitment to play NCAA D1 hockey at St. Cloud State University, and Ihnat Pazii, who has announced a commitment to play NCAA D1 hockey at St. Lawrence University.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place on June 12 and 13, live at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. Flint owns the 15th overall pick in the first round, which is set to begin at 7 pm on June 12. The date of the 2026 CHL Import Draft has not yet been announced.

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 3, 2026

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