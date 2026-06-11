Firebirds Sign Michigan Native Cooper Williams

Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that the team has signed forward native Cooper Williams to a Standard Player Agreement.

"I am super excited for this year with the Firebirds," Williams said. "I can't wait to start this season, for me nothing beats playing close to home as well. This should be an awesome year."

A native of Pinckney, Mich., Williams split the 2025-26 season between the NAHL's Bismarck Bobcats and the USHL's Lincoln Stars. Over 37 games for Bismarck he had 31 goals and 23 assists. He then tallied six goals and three assists in 22 games played for Lincoln and added two goals and two assists in seven postseason games.

Prior to his time in junior hockey, Williams played for both the Compuware and Honeybaked AAA programs in Metro Detroit. He is committed to play NCAA hockey at Lake Superior State University.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Cooper is a tenacious worker who is always hunting down and pursuing the opponent when his team does not have the puck. He has been able to produce consistently at every level he has played and adds to the team's offensive production both directly and indirectly, giving another strong option for our coaching staff."

2026-27 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $442 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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