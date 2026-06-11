Owen Sound Receives Draft Pick in Trade with Niagara

Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







OWEN SOUND, ON - The Owen Sound Attack announced today a transaction with the Niagara IceDogs. The Attack will receive a draft pick in exchange for sending center Jared Langdon to the Niagara IceDogs.

Langdon, 19, was selected 74th overall by the Attack in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The centre played a total of 23 games for the team this year finishing the season with four goals and a total of seven assists

TRADE DETAILS:

OS Receives:

2028 9th Round Pick (LDN)

NIA Receives:

Jared Langdon (06)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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