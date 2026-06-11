Gavin Betts Named Recipient of the 2026 Dayna Brons Honorary Award

Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Toronto, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to recognize goaltender Gavin Betts has been named the recipient of the Dayna Brons Honorary Award, presented by Hockey Gives Blood and Canadian Blood Services.

The Dayna Brons Honorary Award recognizes an individual within Canada's hockey community who demonstrates exceptional dedication to supporting patients who rely on blood and stem cell products while raising awareness of the importance of Canada's Lifeline. The award is presented to those who embody the compassion, humility, and selflessness that Dayna Brons was known for throughout her life.

Throughout his time as a Hockey Gives Blood Player Ambassador, Betts has used his platform to advocate for blood, stem cell, organ and tissue donation while inspiring teammates, fans, and members of the community to make a difference. His commitment to giving back and helping others has made a meaningful impact both on and off the ice.

"We are incredibly proud of Gavin for receiving this prestigious honour," said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "Gavin's character, leadership, and commitment to helping others exemplify what it means to be a member of the Kingston Frontenacs. He has embraced the opportunity to make a positive impact in our community and across the country, and this recognition is incredibly well deserved."

Betts joins a distinguished group of recipients who have been recognized nationally for their efforts to support Canadian Blood Services and Hockey Gives Blood initiatives. Through his dedication and advocacy, he has helped shine a spotlight on the ongoing need for blood and stem cell donors across Canada. Betts is now the second member of the Kingston Frontenacs to win the Dayna Brons Honorary Award, following Braden Hache in 2021.

The Kingston Frontenacs congratulate Gavin on this outstanding achievement and thank him for the positive influence he continues to have within the hockey community.

For more information about Hockey Gives Blood and Canadian Blood Services, visit their official programs dedicated to supporting Canada's Lifeline.







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