Colts Set for 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







After a season that took the Barrie Colts to the OHL Championship Series for the first time since 2015-16, the focus now turns to the future - and draft weekend is almost here.

The 2026 Ontario Hockey Leauge Priority Selection gets underway tomorrow night in Kingston, with the opening round beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12. The Colts will make their first selection 17th overall before returning Saturday to work through rounds four to fifteen, holding 16 total picks across the two-day event.

General Manager Marty Williamson and Head Scout Shane Sullivan have spent months building a board they believe in. The process hasn't been without its challenges - consecutive deep playoff runs have left Barrie with limited picks in the upcoming selection - but Williamson isn't shying away from the task ahead.

Sullivan and the Colts' scouting staff have cast a wide net this season, evaluating talent from across Ontario and into the United States. With changes to NCAA eligibility rules bringing more American players into the OHL pool, Williamson believes the depth of this year's draft works in Barrie's favour - and the staff has put in the work to take advantage of it.

The Colts' evaluation process this season has been further strengthened through their partnership with Doug Marshall from Essential Sports Group. Through ESG's proprietary CVS Drafting Platform - which combines video-recognition technology, advanced analytics, and traditional scouting expertise - Williamson and Sullivan have had access to deeper player intelligence heading into draft weekend, giving the organization a sharper edge when it comes to identifying and evaluating the next wave of talent.

The 2026 class will begin to fill a pipeline that already features returning pieces - players who experienced firsthand what it takes to compete for an OHL title. The expectation is that this weekend's selections will grow within that culture and push the organization forward in the seasons ahead.

Colts Country, follow along. Every Barrie selection will be announced in real time across the team's social media channels and at BarrieColts.com, with round one dropping the puck tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET in Kingston.

Where to Watch

Can't make it to Kingston? The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will be available to watch live on FloHockey, with free coverage streaming on FloHockey's YouTube, Facebook, and X (Twitter) channels, as well as at flohockey.tv. Fans across Ontario can also tune in provincially on Rogers TV.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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