Popkie, Zhou and Schachter Join the Colts

Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts made three selections in this year's U18 Ontario Hockey League Draft, held earlier this week in advance of the OHL Priority Selection taking place this weekend in Kingston.

Round 1 - Frank Popkie | Forward

With their first-round pick, the Barrie Colts are proud to select forward Frank Popkie out of the North Bay Trappers U18 AAA program. The Temiskaming Shores, Ontario native stands 6'2 ¬Â³ and weighs 190 lbs, and made an immediate impression this season with a dominant offensive showing - recording 41 goals and 28 assists for 69 points in just 36 games.

Popkie reflected on the moment with genuine emotion:

"It's really exciting - not just to be drafted, but to have a team believe in me and take a chance. Being passed over last year was a hard setback, but seeing that my hard work paid off really means something. I'm truly grateful for the opportunity."

The Colts feel Popkie's scoring instincts and physical presence give him the tools to make an immediate impact at the next level.

Round 2, Pick 37 - George (Ziyou) Zhou | Goaltender

In the second round, the Barrie Colts selected goaltender George Zhou with the 37th overall pick. Originally from China, Zhou is 5'11" and 161 lbs and turned in a strong season between the pipes for the Mississauga Reps U18 AAA program, posting a 2.16 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in the regular season.

Round 3, Pick 50 - Rowan Schachter | Defence

Rounding out their draft class, the Colts selected right-handed defenceman Rowan Schachter 50th overall from the Toronto Nationals U18 AAA program. The 5'10", 176 lb blueliner is a defensive-minded defenceman who closed out his season with 3 goals and 4 assists over 29 games played.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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