Petes Acquire Pick from 67's
Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Hockey Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired a sixth round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection from the Ottawa 67's in exchange for the Soo Greyhounds sixth round pick in 2029.
The full details of the trade can be seen below:
Peterborough receives:
2026 6th round pick
Ottawa receives:
2029 6th round pick (SOO)
The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, with Round 1 beginning on Friday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. Rounds 2-15 will follow on Saturday, June 13, starting at 9:00 a.m. The Petes hold the 13th overall pick in the first round. All of Peterborough's picks can be found. Tickets for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection are still available and can be purchased.
Fans are encouraged to follow the Petes social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news and updates.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026
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- Owen Sound Receives Draft Pick in Trade with Niagara - Owen Sound Attack
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- Popkie, Zhou and Schachter Join the Colts - Barrie Colts
- Firebirds Sign Michigan Native Cooper Williams - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Trade 2026 Pick for 2029 Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Petes Acquire Pick from 67's - Peterborough Petes
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- Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round Import Pick Michal Svrcek to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Recognizes 2025-26 Business Award Winners - OHL
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