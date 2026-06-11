OHL Champions Education Through Ongoing Scholarship Support

Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that 268 graduates used their OHL Scholarship at post-secondary institutions during the 2025-26 academic year. OHL member teams have contributed more than $42 million to the OHL Scholarship Program since 2010.

OHL graduates continued to compete at the game's highest levels this past season, with 148 skating in U SPORTS men's hockey and 78 opening the campaign on NCAA Division I rosters. An additional 18 accessed their OHL Scholarship while playing professionally.

Centrally administered through the OHL Office, OHL Scholarships are funded by OHL member teams. Every player who plays in the OHL is eligible to receive an OHL Scholarship. The OHL graduate can use their scholarship toward an undergraduate degree or diploma at any post-secondary institution worldwide or toward approved career-advancement programs.

In addition to alumni accessing their OHL Scholarship following graduation from the League, all current OHL players are encouraged to enrol in post-secondary courses with costs fully covered by OHL member teams. Team investment in scholarships accessed by current OHL players was more than $530,000 during the 2025-26 season.

"The OHL Scholarship Program has long been a hallmark of what the league is all about," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Players have the opportunity to grow their game in the number one development league in the world, but that's really just the beginning. The education of our players is something that the league and its teams take great pride in as we continue to send players to both the National Hockey League, U SPORTS men's hockey programs and new this past season, the NCAA men's hockey circuit. The OHL remains committed to developing well-rounded individuals on and off the ice."

This year, 193 of the 268 OHL Scholarship recipients are furthering their education at Canadian universities. A total of 133 are attending Ontario-based universities, with the University of Guelph leading all post-secondary institutions at 13 OHL graduates enrolled in full-time studies, while 11 are enrolled at each of Queen's University, Toronto Metropolitan University and the University of Ottawa. A total of 60 OHL graduates are attending universities in Eastern Canada, led by the University of New Brunswick with 15.

A total of 19 OHL Scholarship recipients are attending Ontario-based colleges, with Fanshawe, Humber, Lambton, Loyalist and St. Lawrence College each featuring two alumni.

The OHL also recognized its top academic performers from the 2025-26 season at the OHL Awards Ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto last week.

Saginaw Spirit defenceman Levi Harper captured the Bobby Smith Trophy as Scholastic Player of the Year, posting a 93.2 per cent average while completing his high school requirements a full year early.

Barrie Colts forward Brad Gardiner earned the Roger Neilson Memorial Award as the OHL's Top Academic Post-Secondary Student, recording a 90 per cent average through American Public University.

Guelph Storm forward Mark Pape was named winner of the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award as the League's Top Academic High School Student after finishing with a 98.8 per cent average in his Grade 10 studies.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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