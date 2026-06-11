IceDogs Acquire OA Forward Jared Langdon

Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have acquired over-aged forward, Jared Langdon, from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for London's 2028 9th Round Draft Pick.

Langdon, a native of St. John's, NL, was signed to the Attack in January of 2026 and recorded four goals and three assists for seven points in 23 games.

Born in 2006, the fix-foot, 194-pound forward is committed to continuing his hockey career and education at Clarkson University, concluding his time in the OHL.

According to the IceDogs' General Manager, Dale DeGray, Langdon "plays a strong 200-foot game, and can win faceoffs."

DeGray is no stranger to Langdon, having drafted him to the Attack during the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft as a fourth-round pick, 74th overall.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026

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