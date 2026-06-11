IceDogs Acquire OA Forward Jared Langdon
Published on June 11, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
NIAGARA, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have acquired over-aged forward, Jared Langdon, from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for London's 2028 9th Round Draft Pick.
Langdon, a native of St. John's, NL, was signed to the Attack in January of 2026 and recorded four goals and three assists for seven points in 23 games.
Born in 2006, the fix-foot, 194-pound forward is committed to continuing his hockey career and education at Clarkson University, concluding his time in the OHL.
According to the IceDogs' General Manager, Dale DeGray, Langdon "plays a strong 200-foot game, and can win faceoffs."
DeGray is no stranger to Langdon, having drafted him to the Attack during the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft as a fourth-round pick, 74th overall.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 11, 2026
- IceDogs Acquire OA Forward Jared Langdon - Niagara IceDogs
- Owen Sound Receives Draft Pick in Trade with Niagara - Owen Sound Attack
- Gavin Betts Named Recipient of the 2026 Dayna Brons Honorary Award - Kingston Frontenacs
- Popkie, Zhou and Schachter Join the Colts - Barrie Colts
- Firebirds Sign Michigan Native Cooper Williams - Flint Firebirds
- Ottawa 67's Trade 2026 Pick for 2029 Selection - Ottawa 67's
- Petes Acquire Pick from 67's - Peterborough Petes
- Erie Otters Reveal New Branding Ahead of 30th Anniversary Season - Erie Otters
- Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round Import Pick Michal Svrcek to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Recognizes 2025-26 Business Award Winners - OHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.