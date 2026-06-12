Future Starts Tonight: IceDogs Hold Ninth Overall Pick in OHL Draft

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







KINGSTON, ON - The future of the Niagara IceDogs begins tonight as the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, presented by Real Canadian Superstore, gets underway at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, Ontario.

The IceDogs enter draft weekend holding the ninth overall selection in the first round and are currently scheduled to make 17 selections throughout the 15-round draft.

The opening round takes place tonight, Friday, June 12, at 7:00 p.m. ET, with Rounds 2 through 15 scheduled for Saturday, June 13, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The OHL Priority Selection serves as the primary entry draft for the Ontario Hockey League, allowing clubs to select the top U16 players from across Ontario and other eligible regions. For many young players, hearing their name called marks the first step toward an OHL career and potentially a future in professional hockey.

Throughout the season, OHL clubs dedicate significant resources to scouting and evaluating prospects. Teams assess players based on their skill, character, hockey sense, competitiveness, and long-term development potential before assembling their draft boards ahead of draft weekend.

The draft order is determined by the previous season's standings, with the first overall selection awarded through the OHL Draft Lottery among eligible teams. Each club is then given one selection per round, though trades throughout the season often result in teams acquiring additional picks or moving selections to future years.

Niagara enters the weekend with multiple selections in several rounds, providing the organization with an opportunity to add depth and talent to its prospect pipeline.

Niagara IceDogs Draft Selections

Round 1

Pick No. 9

Round 2

Pick No. 32 (Via. SSM)

Pick No. 33 (Via. PBO)

Round 3

Pick No. 42 (Via. OSH)

Round 5

Pick No. 88 (Via. GUE)

Round 7

Pick No. 130

Round 8

Pick No. 144 (Via. BRAM)

Pick No. 150

Round 9

Pick No. 170

Round 11

Pick No. 210

Round 12

Pick No. 230

Pick No. 237 (Via. WSR)

Round 13

Pick No. 243 (Via. ER)

Pick No. 250

Round 14

Pick No. 270

Round 15

Pick No. 284 (Via. BRAM)

Pick No. 286 (Via. SBY)

Fans can follow along throughout draft weekend by following the team's social media channels for live pick announcements, player profiles, interviews, and behind-the-scenes coverage from Kingston.

The complete first round of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection will be held tonight beginning at 7:00 p.m., with the remaining rounds continuing Saturday morning as the next generation of IceDogs begins its journey in Niagara.







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