Spirit Select Center Drew Bate Sixth Overall at 2026 OHL Priority Selection

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Kingston, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit opened the 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore on Friday night by selecting center Drew Bate with the sixth overall pick. Bate, from Union, Ont., joins the Spirit from the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA program.

"When pick five came in and Bate was still on the board, it was easy; put the pick in the computer, get the jersey, and get on stage," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "He always produces. The important thing with him is that he expects himself to score. He puts it on his own shoulders to be the driver on the team and guys need that in order to be in our league."

Bate led his Jr. Knights team in and ALLIANCE scoring with an impressive 72 points (34G-38A) in 25 games. He is a right-shot center standing in at 5'10.25, 163lbs. He led London in postseason scoring as well, with 7G-14A-21P in just eight ALLIANCE playoff games, and 7G-6A-13P in six games at the OHL Cup.

"I was nervous sitting in the stands but looking forward to whoever drafted me, and I'm glad it was Saginaw," said Bate. "I'm a hardworking player who is super competitive and super offensive. I can't wait to get started."

With the Jr. Knights, Bate was a champion at both the U15 (2025) and U16 (2026) level. He was named the 2026 ALLIANCE Player of the Year this spring.

"Drew was a guy we targeted from the start of the season, we saw him more than twenty times," said Spirit Head Scout Greg Hammell. "He put together a phenomenal regular season and was consistent from start to finish."

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore continues tomorrow, June 13th with rounds 2-15. Round 2 begins at 9:00am and can be viewed live on Flo Hockey's X, YouTube, and Facebook accounts.

Saginaw Spirit draft coverage is presented by Parlor Doughnuts.

Previous First Round Spirit Picks:

2026 - Drew Bate, 6th overall

2025 - Ryan Hanrahan, 13th overall

2024 - Dima Zhilkin, 19th overall

2023 - Aiden Young, 16th overall

2022 - Michael Misa, 1st overall

2021 - Luke McNamara, 15th overall

2020 - Adam Fantilli, 18th overall

2019 - Connor Punnett, 19th overall

2018 - Cole Perfetti, 5th overall

2017 - Nicholas Porco, 4th overall

2016 - Blade Jenkins, 4th overall

2015 - Brady Gilmour, 6th overall

2014 - Tye Felhaber, 10th overall

2013 - Mitchell Stephens, 8th overall

2012 - Jeremiah Addison, 12th overall

2011 - Nick Moutrey, 15th overall

2010 - Justin Kea, 13th overall

2009 - Anthony Camara, 14th overall

2008 - Brandon Saad, 10th overall

2007 - Daniel Pachis, 16th overall

2006 - Nick Crawford, 12th overall

2005 - Zack Torquato, 3rd overall

2004 - Matthew Corrente, 2nd overall

2003 - Patrick McNeill, 1st overall

2002 - Jean-Michel Rizk, 5th overall







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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