2026 OHL Priority Draft Preview

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kingston, ON - The 2026 OHL Priority Draft is upon us. The Kitchener Rangers and rest of the league will be on the clock starting at 7:00 p.m. this evening live from Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. This weekend presents a chance for Kitchener to add more talent to its roster.

Tonight's portion of the draft will include the first round only in which Kitchener will select 19th overall.

Saturday, June 13th will include rounds 2-3 beginning at 9:00 a.m. with a 20 minute break at 12:30 p.m. followed by rounds 4 through 15 after that to conclude the draft. The Rangers making a total of 14 selections.

Fans unable to attend in Kingston can still follow every selection through a variety of viewing options.

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection will be broadcast live on YourTV and streamed through FloHockey's digital platforms.

Watch the OHL Draft Live On:

FloHockey X

FloHockey YouTube

FloHockey Facebook

Additional television availability will be shown locally through Rogers TV. Friday night will also be available through Super Sports Pak.

It will also be covered extensively on Kitchener Rangers Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Click here for more information on the Selection Process.

Results will also be updated on our Draft Page.

Rangers Player Development Information

OHL Prospective Player Information

Complete 15-round Order of Selection

OHL Priority Selection History

Full Pick Selection:

1 (19th Overall)

2 (41st Overall) Compensatory Pick

3 (56th Overall) From Flint

6 (105th Overall) From Sarnia

6 (120th Overall)

7 (124th Overall) From Brampton

8 (153rd Overall) From Sault Ste. Marie

9 (180th Overall)

10 (185th Overall) From Sarnia

11 (220th Overall)

12 (240th Overall)

13 (260th Overall)

14 (280th Overall)

15 (300th Overall)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.