Guelph Storm Takes Big Defenceman Seventh Overall in OHL Draft

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm's newest player has plenty of family who can give him advice as his hockey career moves to the next level.

Guelph chose six-foot-six defenceman Declan McNally with their first round pick of Friday's OHL Priority Selection draft.

His dad, Mike, was a former draft pick of the North Bay Centennials and played tier II hockey. His brother Kieran, was a Sarnia Sting pick who played junior B last season. His cousin is NHLer Callum Ritchie.

"It's been a crazy day. I'm really nervous, but I'm happy," McNally said in a phone interview shortly after being selected.

"I've got my whole family here, my grandparents, my billets. Everybody."

A native of LaSalle, he played with the Don Mills Flyers this past season.

The season prior, playing bantam with the Sun County Panthers, he was called up to the U16 team, where he played eight games with current Storm forward Jakko Wycisk. His brother played minor hockey with Storm goaltender Zack Jovanovski.

Most mock drafts had him going later in the first round.

"I didn't really have any expectations going into the draft," he said. "I knew Guelph was interested in me and now I'm just really happy to be going there ... they're hosting the Memorial Cup and will have a great team, so just practising and playing with guys like that can only make me better," McNally said.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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