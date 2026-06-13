Firebirds Select Chase Schulberger with 15th Overall Pick

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







KINGSTON, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday that they have selected defenseman Chase Schulberger with the 15th overall pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection.

Schulberger played the 2025-26 season with the Woodbridge Wolfpack 15U AAA where he scored three goals and added eight assists over 15 games played. A native of Quakertown, Pa., he has been named to the USA Hockey National Team Development Program's Under 17 team for the 2026-27 season.

"Our staff is extremely excited to select a player of Chase's caliber," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "As a late birthday, he has the benefit of an extra season before being eligible for the NHL draft and we are thrilled for him to be a member of the Firebirds in the future."

Schulberger is 6'2, 190 and is a right-shot defenseman. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Philadelphia Junior Flyers 14U AAA before joining Woodbridge for the 2025-26 season. With a November 2010 birthday he will be eligible for the 2029 NHL Draft.

SCOUTING REPORT FROM HEAD SCOUT MIKE OLIVERIO

"Chase is a big body right-handed defenseman who moves extremely well. He has a great understanding of the intangibles of the game and already plays a style that our coaching staff works to instill in all our players. The fact that he plays that way at his age should lead to a smooth transition to the next level of hockey."

The 2026 OHL Priority Selection, presented by Real Canadian Superstore, will continue live from Slush Puppie Place in Kingston with rounds 2-15 set to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Flint has 14 picks remaining, beginning with the 52nd overall pick, which is the 11th pick of the third round.







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