Oshawa Generals Select Kane Cloutier 1st Overall

Published on June 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals have selected Kane Cloutier of the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA with the first pick in the OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Cloutier played 33 games last season, collecting 58 points, 32 of which were goals. The newest first overall pick is no stranger to winning, having helped his team to a GTHL Championship this past year.

"We are excited to have a player of Kane's talents joining our organization," said Oshawa's General Manager Roger Hunt. "It's quite a torch-handing-off moment having John Tavares, the last player that was selected number one by the Gens, make the selection of Kane Cloutier."

Oshawa is no stranger to the effect that John Tavares was able to bring to the community.

"We know the impact John had and continues to have in Oshawa, and Kane can be as influential a figure here on and off the ice," added Hunt.

GensNation expects a lot from a first overall pick, and Kane has the skill and drive to exceed those expectations.

"Kane brings a high level of talent, speed, work ethic and commitment to the Generals," remarked the Gens GM. "We went through some strong seasons as a team and harvested some great talents in recent years. Kane will be a player much the same. He will grow as a player and person while being an exciting player to watch."

Cloutier is well aware of what it takes to make it not only in the OHL but also in the NHL. His father, Dan Cloutier, spent 10 seasons playing goalie in the NHL.

"Kane comes from hockey Bloodlines with his Dad, Dan, playing in both the OHL and NHL and seeing the commitment it takes to play at those levels," said Hunt. "Having someone under the same roof as you to be able to help you and guide you in your dad will be a great asset for Kane as he sets out on his hockey journey."

Oshawa should be ready for some fun times down at the Tribute Communities Centre.

"Cloutier brings us the ability to bring fans out of their seats with his skill," added Hunt. "He will score goals for us and be a dynamic offensive player. I know GensNation will be excited to see Kane on the ice as early as next week at orientation camp."

"Let's welcome Kane Cloutier to GensNation!!!"







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2026

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