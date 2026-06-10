A Rivalry Built Brick by Brick

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals will take on their storied rival, the Peterborough Petes, again this year in the OHL's Rivalry Week.

Rivalry Week goes down on October 22nd and 23rd, with the second being the Gens' home game.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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