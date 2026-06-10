A Rivalry Built Brick by Brick
Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals will take on their storied rival, the Peterborough Petes, again this year in the OHL's Rivalry Week.
Rivalry Week goes down on October 22nd and 23rd, with the second being the Gens' home game.
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026
- Frontenacs Set to Face Armada in QMJHL Crossover Series - Kingston Frontenacs
- Ruck, Klepov, and Massé Named Finalists for the CHL's 2025-26 Top Scorer Award - Saginaw Spirit
- Storm and Rangers Rivalry Renewed in OHL Rivalry Week - Guelph Storm
- 67's and Olympiques Set for 2026-27 Battle of the Ottawa River - Ottawa 67's
- This Otter be InterestingÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ IceDogs Announce OHL Rivalry Week - Niagara IceDogs
- A Rivalry Built Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs and 67's to Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Rivalry Week Matchups, Key Dates for 2026-27 - OHL
- Erie Otters to Participate in Second-Annual OHL Rivalry Week - Erie Otters
- 67's and Frontenacs Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Ottawa 67's
- Generals Add New Goalie Coach - Oshawa Generals
- Sudbury Wolves 2026 Home Opener Revealed - Sudbury Wolves
- Ottawa 67's Complete Picks Exchange with Brampton Steelheads - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Acquire Simon Belohorsky from Guelph - Flint Firebirds
- Storm Acquire Picks from Firebirds for Simon Belohorsky - Guelph Storm
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