Henderson Shows Bright Future in Rookie Campaign

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







For a first year defenceman in the Ontario Hockey League, Matthew Henderson handled the challenges of his rookie season with poise and maturity beyond his years.

The Kingston Frontenacs' 2025 second first round selection quickly established himself as a reliable presence on the blue line, appearing in 63 regular season games and recording 18 points (2 goals, 16 assists). Henderson's smooth skating ability, strong puck movement, and dependable defensive play allowed him to earn valuable minutes as the season went on as he continued to develop against some of the league's top competition.

"Hendo" was paired up with overage defenceman Will Bishop and the pair built chemistry and was solid on the ice, providing Henderson with invaluable experience from a Memorial Cup winning partner in Bishop.

As the season progressed, Henderson's confidence grew, and so did his role within the lineup. The Sarnia native showcased the two-way game that made him a first-round pick, contributing offensively while maintaining a steady presence in his own zone. Henderson also received time later in the season on the team's second power play unit, showing the trust that Troy Mann and his coaching staff has in him. His development culminated in the playoffs, where he continued to play significant minutes and demonstrated the composure expected of a veteran player.

With a full OHL season under his belt and valuable playoff experience gained, Henderson has laid a strong foundation for what looks to be a promising future in Kingston. As the Frontenacs continue to build around their young core, the talented blueliner is poised to be an important part of the team's success for years to come.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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