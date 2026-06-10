67's and Olympiques Set for 2026-27 Battle of the Ottawa River

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) announced today that the Ottawa 67's and Gatineau Olympiques will once again meet in a home-and-home series during the 2026-27 Canadian Hockey League regular season.

The Battle of the Ottawa River returns after a successful series last season in January 2026, when the 67's swept the two-game series and captured the Alexandria Cup. Ottawa earned a 2-1 victory at The Arena at TD Place on January 16 before completing the sweep with a 5-3 win at Centre Slush Puppie the following evening.

"The Battle of the Ottawa River has become an event both our players and fans look forward to," said 67's President Adrian Sciarra. "Following a successful series last season, we're excited to renew the rivalry and bring this event back to the National Capital Region."

The two-game series will begin on Friday, November 20, at 7 p.m. at Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau before shifting to The Arena at TD Place on Sunday, November 22, at 3 p.m. Each game will count toward the clubs' respective regular-season records and league standings.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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