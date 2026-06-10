Frontenacs and 67's to Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week
Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Ontario Hockey League has announced the return of Rivalry Week, and for the second consecutive season, the Kingston Frontenacs will square off against the Ottawa 67's in a home-and-home showdown between two longtime Eastern Conference rivals.
After facing off in the 2025 OHL Playoffs for the first time since 1981, the rivalry series begins again on Friday, October 23rd, when the Frontenacs host Ottawa for a 7:05PM puck drop at Slush Puppie Place. The action then shifts to the nation's capital on Sunday, October 25th, as the Frontenacs travel to Ottawa for a 3:00PM matinee matchup.
Few rivalries in the OHL feature the history, intensity, and passion of Kingston and Ottawa. The two clubs have developed a fierce competitive relationship over the years, highlighted by memorable regular season battles and a recent playoff meeting that added another chapter to the rivalry.
With bragging rights on the line and two important points up for grabs in each contest, fans can expect a pair of hard fought games as Rivalry Week shines a spotlight on one of the league's premier matchups.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026
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- Ruck, Klepov, and Massé Named Finalists for the CHL's 2025-26 Top Scorer Award - Saginaw Spirit
- Storm and Rangers Rivalry Renewed in OHL Rivalry Week - Guelph Storm
- 67's and Olympiques Set for 2026-27 Battle of the Ottawa River - Ottawa 67's
- This Otter be InterestingÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ IceDogs Announce OHL Rivalry Week - Niagara IceDogs
- A Rivalry Built Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs and 67's to Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Rivalry Week Matchups, Key Dates for 2026-27 - OHL
- Erie Otters to Participate in Second-Annual OHL Rivalry Week - Erie Otters
- 67's and Frontenacs Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Ottawa 67's
- Generals Add New Goalie Coach - Oshawa Generals
- Sudbury Wolves 2026 Home Opener Revealed - Sudbury Wolves
- Ottawa 67's Complete Picks Exchange with Brampton Steelheads - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Acquire Simon Belohorsky from Guelph - Flint Firebirds
- Storm Acquire Picks from Firebirds for Simon Belohorsky - Guelph Storm
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