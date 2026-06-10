Frontenacs and 67's to Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Ontario Hockey League has announced the return of Rivalry Week, and for the second consecutive season, the Kingston Frontenacs will square off against the Ottawa 67's in a home-and-home showdown between two longtime Eastern Conference rivals.

After facing off in the 2025 OHL Playoffs for the first time since 1981, the rivalry series begins again on Friday, October 23rd, when the Frontenacs host Ottawa for a 7:05PM puck drop at Slush Puppie Place. The action then shifts to the nation's capital on Sunday, October 25th, as the Frontenacs travel to Ottawa for a 3:00PM matinee matchup.

Few rivalries in the OHL feature the history, intensity, and passion of Kingston and Ottawa. The two clubs have developed a fierce competitive relationship over the years, highlighted by memorable regular season battles and a recent playoff meeting that added another chapter to the rivalry.

With bragging rights on the line and two important points up for grabs in each contest, fans can expect a pair of hard fought games as Rivalry Week shines a spotlight on one of the league's premier matchups.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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