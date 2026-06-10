Storm and Rangers Rivalry Renewed in OHL Rivalry Week
Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm in conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, is excited to announce the matchups for the OHL Rivalry Week. The Ontario Hockey League is highlighting geographical rivalries with Rivalry Weekend; every team will play its designated rival, with many featuring home-and-home matchups.
The Storm travel to Kitchener on Friday, October 23rd, before returning home on Sunday, October 25th, to take on the Midwest Division rivals.
Season tickets are on sale NOW, while single-game tickets for the Guelph Storm's 2026-2027 season will be available starting on Wednesday, August 5th! Tickets can be purchased online, call 519-837-9690 or 1-888-STORM-GO (1-888-786-7646) to order.
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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026
- Frontenacs Set to Face Armada in QMJHL Crossover Series - Kingston Frontenacs
- Ruck, Klepov, and Massé Named Finalists for the CHL's 2025-26 Top Scorer Award - Saginaw Spirit
- Storm and Rangers Rivalry Renewed in OHL Rivalry Week - Guelph Storm
- 67's and Olympiques Set for 2026-27 Battle of the Ottawa River - Ottawa 67's
- This Otter be InterestingÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ IceDogs Announce OHL Rivalry Week - Niagara IceDogs
- A Rivalry Built Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs and 67's to Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Rivalry Week Matchups, Key Dates for 2026-27 - OHL
- Erie Otters to Participate in Second-Annual OHL Rivalry Week - Erie Otters
- 67's and Frontenacs Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Ottawa 67's
- Generals Add New Goalie Coach - Oshawa Generals
- Sudbury Wolves 2026 Home Opener Revealed - Sudbury Wolves
- Ottawa 67's Complete Picks Exchange with Brampton Steelheads - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Acquire Simon Belohorsky from Guelph - Flint Firebirds
- Storm Acquire Picks from Firebirds for Simon Belohorsky - Guelph Storm
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