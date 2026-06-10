Storm and Rangers Rivalry Renewed in OHL Rivalry Week

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm in conjunction with the Ontario Hockey League, is excited to announce the matchups for the OHL Rivalry Week. The Ontario Hockey League is highlighting geographical rivalries with Rivalry Weekend; every team will play its designated rival, with many featuring home-and-home matchups.

The Storm travel to Kitchener on Friday, October 23rd, before returning home on Sunday, October 25th, to take on the Midwest Division rivals.

Season tickets are on sale NOW, while single-game tickets for the Guelph Storm's 2026-2027 season will be available starting on Wednesday, August 5th! Tickets can be purchased online, call 519-837-9690 or 1-888-STORM-GO (1-888-786-7646) to order.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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