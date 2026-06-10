Generals Swap Picks with Bulldogs
OHL Oshawa Generals

Generals Swap Picks with Bulldogs

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release


Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals have swapped picks with the Brantford Bulldogs.

Oshawa receives a London 4th-round pick in 2028 and a 3rd-round import pick in 2026; Brantford receives Oshawa's 2nd-round import pick.

Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026


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