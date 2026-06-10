Generals Swap Picks with Bulldogs
Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON., - The Oshawa Generals have swapped picks with the Brantford Bulldogs.
Oshawa receives a London 4th-round pick in 2028 and a 3rd-round import pick in 2026; Brantford receives Oshawa's 2nd-round import pick.
Check out the Oshawa Generals Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026
- Trevor Daley Jr. Joins the Soo Greyhounds - Soo Greyhounds
- Generals Swap Picks with Bulldogs - Oshawa Generals
- IceDogs Announce Scouting Staff Ahead of 2026 Draft - Niagara IceDogs
- Henderson Shows Bright Future in Rookie Campaign - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Set to Face Armada in QMJHL Crossover Series - Kingston Frontenacs
- Ruck, Klepov, and Massé Named Finalists for the CHL's 2025-26 Top Scorer Award - Saginaw Spirit
- Storm and Rangers Rivalry Renewed in OHL Rivalry Week - Guelph Storm
- 67's and Olympiques Set for 2026-27 Battle of the Ottawa River - Ottawa 67's
- This Otter be InterestingÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¦ IceDogs Announce OHL Rivalry Week - Niagara IceDogs
- A Rivalry Built Brick by Brick - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs and 67's to Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Announces Rivalry Week Matchups, Key Dates for 2026-27 - OHL
- Erie Otters to Participate in Second-Annual OHL Rivalry Week - Erie Otters
- 67's and Frontenacs Renew Rivalry During OHL Rivalry Week - Ottawa 67's
- Generals Add New Goalie Coach - Oshawa Generals
- Sudbury Wolves 2026 Home Opener Revealed - Sudbury Wolves
- Ottawa 67's Complete Picks Exchange with Brampton Steelheads - Ottawa 67's
- Firebirds Acquire Simon Belohorsky from Guelph - Flint Firebirds
- Storm Acquire Picks from Firebirds for Simon Belohorsky - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Oshawa Generals Stories
- Generals Swap Picks with Bulldogs
- A Rivalry Built Brick by Brick
- Generals Add New Goalie Coach
- Home Opener: Brick by Brick
- 2026 U18 OHL Draft Recap