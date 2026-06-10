Ottawa 67's Complete Picks Exchange with Brampton Steelheads
Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have exchanged a third-round pick in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection for a pair of future draft picks from the Brampton Steelheads.
The full trade breakdown is as follows:
TRADE DETAILS
To Ottawa:
5th-round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection (KIT)
3rd-round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection (WSR)
To Brampton:
3rd-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection (KGN)
Check out the Ottawa 67's Statistics
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