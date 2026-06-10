Ottawa 67's Complete Picks Exchange with Brampton Steelheads

Published on June 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have exchanged a third-round pick in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection for a pair of future draft picks from the Brampton Steelheads.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

5th-round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection (KIT)

3rd-round pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection (WSR)

To Brampton:

3rd-round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection (KGN)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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